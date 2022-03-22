First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 221.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 1,108,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

