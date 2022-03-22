First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

