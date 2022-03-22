First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 510,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,562,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$51.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,892. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.