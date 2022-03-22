First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

