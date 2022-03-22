Fireball Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Fireball coin can now be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00014077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $118,295.62 and approximately $146.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,673 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

