Financial Review: CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) and Its Peers

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 693 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.61 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -24.56

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 183 718 1015 21 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 957.10%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.91%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) rivals beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

