Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 8.5% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.15. 98,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,774,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farfetch by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 344,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Farfetch by 63.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

