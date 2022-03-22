Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $315,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 487,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
