Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 981 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,507,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 75,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

