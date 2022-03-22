Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO):

3/15/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

3/14/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2022 – Evelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,561. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $179.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

