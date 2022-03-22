Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

