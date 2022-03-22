EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in EQT were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $28.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

