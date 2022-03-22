ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.78 ($17.34).

ETR ENI opened at €13.10 ($14.39) on Monday. ENI has a 52-week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.33 and a 200-day moving average of €12.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

