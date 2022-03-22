Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

