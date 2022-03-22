EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 6.3% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.76. 5,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 767,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EHang by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

