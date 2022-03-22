EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDRVF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

