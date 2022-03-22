Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $38,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $400.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.50 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.49 and its 200-day moving average is $480.94.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

