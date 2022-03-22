DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $34.82

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.82, but opened at $34.11. DLocal shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 61,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.