Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,469.44 ($45.67).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,135 ($41.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,232.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,393.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

