Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 154,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.66. 115,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

