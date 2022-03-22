Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,294. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

