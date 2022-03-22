Denali Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,881. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

AMTB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

