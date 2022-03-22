Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,349 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUSHA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.07. 119,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,370. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.