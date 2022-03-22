Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,844,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

