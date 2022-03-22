Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 477,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,991. The company has a market cap of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

