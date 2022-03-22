Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PRDO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. 438,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

