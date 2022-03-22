Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.