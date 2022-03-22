Denali Advisors LLC Buys 6,776 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. International Bancshares accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,653. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

