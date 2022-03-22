Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,675. The firm has a market cap of $343.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

