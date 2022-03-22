Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 116.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.60. 70,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,096. The firm has a market cap of $326.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

