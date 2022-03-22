Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

