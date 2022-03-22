David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,506,756.08.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

