D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 894,944 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.