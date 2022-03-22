D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 894,944 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
