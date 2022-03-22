CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.22. CyrusOne reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,119,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,976,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,766,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

