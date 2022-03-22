CryptoEnergy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $173.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $46,555.21 and $173.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00107385 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.