CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of CoreCivic worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.96.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

