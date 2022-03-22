Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 31,845 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.45. 50,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

