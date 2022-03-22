Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.27. 85,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.11 and a twelve month high of $513.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.