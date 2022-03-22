Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

