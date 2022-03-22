Contrasting TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

41.3% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TAL Education Group and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09%

Volatility and Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.45 -$115.99 million N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 2.68 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.34

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TAL Education Group and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 5 5 3 0 1.85 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,153.16%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.