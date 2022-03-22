Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Construction Partners also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.