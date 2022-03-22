Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past six months on better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results benefited from continued growth in the beer business and robust consumer demand. Depletion volume benefited from continued strength in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Growth in the Power Brands along with gains from consumer-driven innovation initiatives led to the organic sales growth for the wine & spirits segment in the quarter. The company raised comparable EPS view for fiscal 2022. Also, the recent partnership with Coca-Cola bodes well. However, softness in wine and spirits business and Canopy-related costs remains a drag. Constellation Brands has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, driven by congestion at ports and warehousing costs, which are likely to impact its business in fiscal 2022.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -752.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

