Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 530,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,551. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

