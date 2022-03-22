Connectome Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $140,763.90 and approximately $2.17 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

