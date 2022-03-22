Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.34.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

