Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

