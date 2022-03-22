Concord Wealth Partners Has $76,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

