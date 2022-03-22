Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

