Concord Wealth Partners Buys 156 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

