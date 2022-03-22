Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 537 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

